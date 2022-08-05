Alabama Original: Alabama Treenware

The wheels of creativity spin at at Lindsey Boothe's home woodworking shop.
Boothe's business, Alabama Treenware, is based in her Madison garage. The full-time business is in addition to her full-time job as 'mom.'
Alabama Treenware uses waste to fulfill the want.
"The wood is local, it's all handmade," Boothe said. "It's just interesting to me how something as simple as a spatula can add so much value, meaning and sentimentality to people's lives."
Spatulas are just the start of the business. From spreaders to scrapers, Boothe hand-carves close to 100 different products.
The wood used to make the utensils are right in Boothe's own backyard.
"It's all from within 60 miles of here," Boothe said.
She uses would-be scraps from a local sawmill to turn tree trunks to treasures.
Boothe also teaches cooking and woodworking classes at Burritt on the Mountain. Click HERE to learn more about the classes.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.