Alabama Original: Alabama Barn Quilt Trail

When Dale Robinson is home, his car isn't parked in his garage.
Instead, it's on the driveway. That's because his garage is more of a workshop than anything else.
It serves as the starting point of the journey for each and every Alabama barn quilt square.
Large squares, just like on your quilt at home, hugging barns all across the state.
"It's unusual," Robinson said. "They're becoming more and more popular but it's just an unusual thing that most of these old barns don't have anything on them and this is a nice decoration."
Robinson is the president of the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail. He is the man responsible for drawing the designs that go on these large squares that are pretty similar to the ones you would have on a quilt at home.
"It's designed to bring people in," Robinson said. "We're really trying to promote North Alabama and the farmers to get people out in the countryside and see the beautiful countryside."
Right now, there are 125 squares that hug barns all across the states. Most are in North Alabama, nearby to Florence where the trail started. If you play your cards right, you can see 100 blocks in a day, following the map.
Each of the 50 states has a barn trail.
Alabama is one of the bigger, more expansive ones.
Robinson is always looking for new additions to the trail. The only requirement is that the barn must be visible from the road because "it's like a treasure hunt," Robinson said.
You can volunteer your time with the quilt trail. Click HERE for more information. You can help design the squares, paint them, or search for suitable barns.
