'Exuberant and thankful': Cancer survivor meets stem cell donor who saved his life

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&