Experts warn parents of dangers of TikTok

One of the most popular apps across the globe is being criticized by parents and legislators.
There are concerns over whether the app is doing enough to protect young children from predators.
"There's always another app," said Beth Jackson, a community education program manager and therapist. "That's wanting more information."
The app allows users to watch videos with people participating in viral trends, such as dancing, singing and cooking.
Jackson said there are some major drawbacks.
"It gives predators and perpetrators a place to access," said Jackson.
TikTok reported a sharp increase in sexual abuse cases in 2021, jumping from more than 22,000 up to more than 154,000.
"It will remain in the news," said Jackson. "It's not going anywhere, as much of any of us over the age of 30 hope it would."
TikTok has said it is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to try to decrease the number of child predators lurking on the internet.
Experts said parents can also help stop these acts from happening.
"There needs to be some really important conversations about what they may run into," said Jackson. "That can't be a one-time conversation."