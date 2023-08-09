Disney+ hikes prices as sales sink across the company

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marshall, southwestern Jackson, central Madison and west central DeKalb Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gurley, or 7 miles east of Huntsville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Rainsville, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Sylvania, Owens Cross Roads, Fyffe, Hollywood and Powell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Alabama. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH