Disney+ hikes prices as sales sink across the company

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Marshall, southwestern Jackson, central Madison and west central
DeKalb Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gurley, or 7 miles east of Huntsville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Rainsville, Moores Mill, Redstone
Arsenal, Sylvania, Owens Cross Roads, Fyffe, Hollywood and Powell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 426 PM CDT, An off-duty NWS employee reported heavy rain
in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Owens
Cross Roads, Gurley, Triana, University Of Alabama In
Huntsville, Marshall Space Flight Center, Alabama A And M
University, Huntsville International Airport, Harvest,
Farley, Hampton Cove, Ryland, Brownsboro, Maysville and
Capshaw.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 530 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
617 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Disney+ hikes prices as sales sink across the company

  • 0
Disney+ hikes prices as sales sink across the company

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger attends the Television Academy's 25th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Saban Media Center on January 28, 2020 in North Hollywood, California.

 Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The Walt Disney Company is hiking prices for its Disney+ streaming service for the second time in less than a year, as its third-quarter earnings report showed revenue struggles almost everywhere but international parks.

The streaming service’s ad-free subscription will cost $13.99 beginning October 12, an increase of $3 per month. In December, the company had raised the price of its ad-free tier from $7.99 to $10.99.

“We’ve raised prices in nearly 50 countries around the world to better reflect the value of our product offerings, and the impact on churn and retention has outperformed our expectations,” Iger said about the company’s streaming service on DIsney’s fiscal third quarter earnings call.

Disney+ remains unprofitable for the company, though it has narrowed its revenue loss in the third quarter.

While Disney+ added international subscribers in the quarter, it lost subscribers in the US and Canada.

Overall, Disney reported slightly lower than expected revenue for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported revenue of $22.3 billion compared to expectations of $22.5 billion, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Revenue in linear television declined 7% compared to the same quarter last year.

“While there is still more to do, I’m incredibly confident in Disney’s long-term trajectory because of the work we’ve done, the team we now have in place, and because of Disney’s core foundation of creative excellence and popular brands and franchises,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Disney (DIS) shares initially fell in after-hours trading but reversed course to gain more than 3%.

Disney’s parks were a bright spot, even as the company struggles with declining attendance at its flagship Disney World Resort in central Florida.

Disney parks, experiences and products revenues for the quarter increased 13% to $8.3 billion, which the company said reflected growth in its international parks, like Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

“The increase at Shanghai Disney Resort was due to the park being open for all of the current quarter compared to 3 days in the prior-year quarter as a result of Covid-19 related closures,” the company said in a statement.

However, the company acknowledged that the division’s growth was partially offset by lower revenue at its US-based domestic parks.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you