Defense shines in UAB Spring Game; defeats offense 53-13

In UAB's 2023 Spring Game featuring offense versus defense, it was the defense that came away with a 53-13 victory on Thursday night at Protective Stadium.
Both Carl Fauntroy Jr. and AD Diamond had two interceptions on the evening and the Blazer defense ran away with the game in the second half after trailing 13-9 at halftime. Fauntroy returned one of his interceptions 35 yards for a touchdown.
"I thought defensively it was winning football. The first half they got the ball moved on them, and besides the one touchdown, they were able to get stops and force field goals. They came out in the second half with a winning mindset. They had an energy to them – a physicality to them and obviously a ball-hawking mentality."
Along with tallying five interceptions, UAB's defensive front applied endless pressure throughout the contest. UAB's front seven has been a strength of the team throughout spring practice and that was on full display Thursday night.
The lone offensive touchdown came from a pair of newcomers as quarterback Landry Lyddy found receiver Dazalin Worsham on a 2-yard strike in the second quarter.
The Spring Game was UAB's 11th practice and the Blazers will return to the field next week for their final four practices of spring ball.