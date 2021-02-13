Winter weather for most of the morning

A winter weather advisory is in place for most of the morning. Freezing rain continues making for icy conditions on bridges, overpasses and high elevatged surfaced. Slick spots are also possible on the roadways. Take extreme caution when traveling Saturday morning.

Temperatures climb above freezing before noon, but cloud coverage lasts throughout the day. Struggling to make it into the 40's, but things remain dry. Sunday morning is chilly and dry as well, but once Sunday night comes another freezing rain system comes through making for more icy conditions on the Monday morning commute.