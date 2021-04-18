Warm start to the work week, big cool down headed our way

Thinning clouds overnight will bring our lows down to the 40's to start the work week. However, temperatures rebound by the afternoon thanks to the sunshine with highs in the upper 60's and some areas seeing 70!

Tuesday follows Monday's lead with a chilly start, but warm afternoon with a high of 74. A cold front moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some areas seeing lows in the upper 30's. Temperatures will remain cool with highs about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. A bitterly cold morning expected for Thursday, with the chance for widespread frost across the area.

Warm temperatures to round out the work week, but increasing rain chances with thunderstorm potential possible for next weekend.