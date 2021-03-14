Warm Sunday ahead, big changes into the work week

Temperatures reach near the 80 degree mark in some areas, with winds remaining calm until Sunday night. Wind gusts will reach up to 23 mph tonight in some areas as we prepare for the first storm of the work week.

Rain and even heavier rain possible for the Monday morning commute, especially in areas further west. The bulk of the system holds off until after noon on Monday. A slight chance for some severe weather with this storm. We can't rule out a tornado or damaging winds, but these risks are very low.

Scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday, but the greatest chance for severe weather comes Wednesday. Wednesday's storm brings us the possibility of seeing hail, a tornado, and damaging winds that evening into early Thursday morning. A time frame of when severe weather is most likely will become more clear in the next couple of days. Stay weather aware with us both on air and online as we continue to track this storm.