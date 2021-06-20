Warm and muggy start to the summer, cooler temperatures on the way

Warm moist air will keep us in the lower 70's overnight and we'll be kicking off our first day of summer warm and muggy!

Shower chances increase by early-mid afternoon with the chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Biggest concern with this system is going to be additional rain in counties that were pummeled with it Saturday, Marshall and Dekalb especially. Fortunately, it looks like our counties west of I-65 will take on the majority of the rainfall.

After Monday's rain maker, a northwest flow is bringing us some cooler air and some unseasonably cool temperatures with highs only in the low to mid 80's!