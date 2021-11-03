Unseasonably chilly again Thursday

Otherwise, the day will be dry with a gradually clearing sky. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s Thursday morning. Highs only make it to the mid 50s Thursday afternoon, meaning we'll be running about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Once this round of gloomy, damp weather exits North Alabama, we'll have a streak over gorgeous weather that lasts from the weekend into the first half of next week.

Temperatures are gradually warming, although mornings stay quite chilly with upper 30s expected to start Friday. A light frost isn't impossible, but it'll be largely dependent on how calm the wind will be and if the clouds clear in time. By the weekend, we'll have sunshine and highs back in the low to mid 60s.