Tracking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Claudette in North Alabama

Tropical Storm Claudette bringing heavy rain and flooding to our Gulf Coast states, including the southern most parts of Alabama.

The latest track of the storm shows Claudette will curve further towards the southeast which means much lower rainfall totals is expected this afternoon. About an 1" and a half still anticipated for our northeastern counties, mainly Marshall and Dekalb.

Claudette is expected to downgrade to a tropical depression by late tonight, with rainfall moving well off to the southeast. Fathers Day looks to be picture perfect for outdoor weather with highs in the mid 80's and lower humidity.