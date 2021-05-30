Sunny and warm end to the Memorial Day weekend

A nice quiet evening is in store for North Alabama as temperatures remain comfortably cool heading into the night. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 40's low 50's once again, but Memorial Day looks to be a great day for any outdoor plans. Highs will be in the 80's by the afternoon, but dew points in the 50's will allow it to still feel comfortable outdoors.

Once we get to Tuesday, upper 80's and a summer-like feel will return by the afternoon. The forecast gets more active heading towards the end of the week with storm chances entering into the forecast Wednesday afternoon. Chance for showers and storms remain to finish out the week.