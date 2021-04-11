Sunny and breezy Sunday, warm trend continues into the work week

A quiet day ahead. Sunny skies and temperatures expected to hit the 70's in most areas today by the afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph at some parts of the day.

Patchy fog possible for Monday morning especially in the river valley areas, but otherwise the beginning of the work week looks even warmer as highs are expected to climb back into the 80's. A slight rain chance is possible Tuesday morning, but most areas will remain dry. Our next chance for widespread rain throughout the day comes Wednesday. About 1/2 and inch of rain in some locations is possible with this rainfall. Things dry out into Thursday, with temperatures dipping back into the 60's for the high. Friday into Sunday gets a bit murky with some models showing some light rain through the weekend, others showing completely dry.