Sunday starts of sunny and the sunshine lasts all day long, but it will be a windy day with gusts getting up to as high as 18 mph at some parts of the afternoon. Temperatures even warmer with all the Tennessee Valley in the mid to upper 50's by noon. Clear skies until late tonight when clouds move in ahead of a system bringing rain to start off the work week.

Monday's rain moves out by noon and temperatures remain in the 50's. Partly cloudy skies to finish out the day