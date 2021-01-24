Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday starts off with cloudy, but dry skies. Scattered showers begin Sunday evening with heavier rain coming late Sunday night early Monday morning. Most of the heavy rain moves out early Monday, but splotches of rain continue throughout the day. Temperatures near 70 tomorrow as warm front moves through with the rain. Tuesday looks dry and sunny with more seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 50's.
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 7:33 AM
