Sunday Morning Forecast

A cold and cloudy start to the day. Clouds begin to move out late afternoon and temperatures get into the upper 40's. Seasonable temperatures and sunshine return Monday before a weak system moves through late Tuesday. Slight showers expected late Tuesday evening. Stronger system moves through Thursday with showers lasting through Friday bringing in heavy rain.
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 6:46 AM
