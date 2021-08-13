Staying stormy through the weekend

Our rain chances increase a bit in the coming days for a couple of reasons. A weak cold front creeps into North Alabama from the north, bumping up the storm coverage. An increase in Gulf moisture ahead of Tropical Depression (expected to become a tropical storm again once it's over water) Fred will also lead to more widespread storms Monday and perhaps into Tuesday. As a result, temperatures won't be quite as hot with highs in the 80s. Regardless, it'll be plenty humid.

Speaking of the tropics, the track from the National Hurricane Center shows Fred skirting the west coast of Florida before making landfall in the Panhandle Monday morning as a tropical storm. The low then tracks northward into Alabama and Georgia as a depression. This isn't the only storm we'll need to keep an eye on - Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 is following fairly closely on Fred's heels. What is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Grace will follow a nearly identical track as Fred, potentially making a northward turn closer to south Florida. As usual, we'll be watching this one, too.