Slightly warmer and a touch muggy Thursday

It's another cool morning tomorrow and we'll have sunshine and warm temperatures with only a stray shower chance. The majority of us will stay dry all day and highs warm to the upper 80s.

The humidity begins to creep back up Thursday and continues to do so heading into the weekend. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s through the extended period. Saturday is mainly dry with only scattered storms Sunday. Rain chances become more widespread once we start the work week. A cold front stalls just our northwest and with the continued southeast flow, scattered storms are a fixture in our forecast through at least Wednesday.