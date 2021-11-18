Showers this morning followed by a big cool down

Light showers continue to move into North Alabama this morning. The cold front is also in northwest Alabama right now and will quickly move the region today. The rain coverage should taper off this afternoon and evening. This is one of those odd days where we have already seen our high temperatures for the day! Colder air rushes in behind the front forcing temperatures down to the upper 40s closer to sunset with overnight lows in the low 30s Friday morning! Clouds will also clear out tonight, meaning we should have great viewing conditions for tonight's lunar eclipse!

Like we mentioned, temperatures are near freezing Friday morning. However, a brisk northerly wind at 10-15 MPH will add a significant wind chill too. Feels like temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low 20s for the first time this season! Make sure you grab the heavy coats, gloves, and hats out the door Friday. Highs tomorrow struggle to the mid 50s despite lots of sunshine. We are more seasonable this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will still be quite chilly though. The pick of the weekend is Saturday as our next rain chance arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. The first half of Thanksgiving week looks quiet but cool. Highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows near 30. Another system could cause problems for the holiday weekend itself but that is still 7-10 days away.