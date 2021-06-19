Clear

Showers into tonight as Tropical Storm Claudette continues into Alabama

The heaviest rainfall and tornado threat still remain well off to our south, but their is still a chance our eastern counties can still see about 1" to 1.5" of rain through Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Tropical Storm Claudette is continuing it's track into Alabama, which is bringing us some showers throughout the evening into tonight. The heaviest rainfall and tornado threat still remain well off to our south, but their is still a chance our eastern counties can still see about 1" to 1.5" of rain through Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder also possible into tonight.

The tropical storm is beginning to weaken, and by tonight will downgrade into a tropical depression. Very low rain chances are now prominent for Fathers Day, but our next system is not that far away with more rain in the forecast by Monday.

