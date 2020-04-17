Clear
Showers arrive late Friday, severe threat Sunday

Sunny skies and afternoon highs back in the 70s for North Alabama Friday. Scattered showers are possible late tonight but a much stronger storm system arrives Sunday.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 7:54 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The warming trend continues Friday for North Alabama highs back in the low to mid 70s which is seasonable for mid-April.  By late tonight and overnight a quick moving system will bring scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder.  Rain and even cloud cover will be exiting by sunrise Saturday morning.  Expect dry conditions with sunshine through Saturday afternoon.

The cold front responsible for showers tonight will drop highs back down to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon but that also comes with some sunshine.

By Sunday morning, the rain is back in a big way. We'll have a warm front headed our way, but exactly where that front slows down will determine how much rain we get AND how high our threat for severe weather will be through Sunday night. Most data sources keep North Alabama right on the threshold for severe weather but slight changes will change our chances drastically.  The latest data also increase expected rain to 1-2"  through late Sunday which is enough for flash flooding, especially for areas still recovering from Easter Sunday's flooding.

As of Friday morning most of North Alabama is included in  the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk for severe weather on Sunday. That's a 1 out of 5 on SPC's scale but the Slight Risk area (2 of 5) is just to our south.  Like the severe threat, the exact placement of the warm front will determine our flooding threat which need to be monitored closely through Sunday afternoon. Once the rain ends Monday morning, we'll squeeze out a couple of dry, warm days before the rain and storms are back by Wednesday night.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

