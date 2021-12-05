Severe weather threat begins late tonight

Sunday proved to be thecalm before the storm as we had yet another cloudy but mild day. Despite the clouds, temperatures hit the upper 60's and lower 70's by the afternoon.

Into the overnight hours, moisture is going to keep the clouds in place and the warmth will make for an unstable atmosphere. This will give us the recipe for a few isolated storms heading into early Monday morning. Gusty winds up to 25 mph and lightning is going to be the primary threat, as the severe weather looks to miss our area - but we can't completely rule out a strong storm or even a tornado for some of our western counties. Portions of Colbert, Lawrence and Franklin are the areas with the greatest risk to see some of these stronger storms.

Thunderstorm chances remain throughout the morningMonday before moving out by the afternoon. Once this system moves out, much cooler and drier air moves in. Overnight lows will be back in the 30's with highs for Tuesday struggling to hit 50.