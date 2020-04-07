Severe storms return late Wednesday night

We'll keep the chance for scattered showers overnight into Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, the chance for storms is back in the forecast and overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the threat for severe weather returns. We're expecting a broken line of storms to precede a potent cold front, packing the potential for damaging wind and hail, along with a low end tornado risk. Nearly all of North Alabama is included in a Slight Risk for severe weather, a 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's scale.

One of the big causes of concern is the fact that this is another overnight event. You'll need a way to receive warnings that's going to wake you up from a deep sleep. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App AND have at least one other source for warnings, like a NOAA weather radio. The timeline right now looks like storms arrive out of Tennessee by midnight in the Shoals and Lincoln County, then track southeastward. They'll reach the Huntsville area by 2 AM and the southern fringes of the area (Morgan and Marshall Counties, etc.) between 4 and 6 AM Thursday morning.

The rest of Thursday is quite and colder. Highs only reach the 60s, rather than the 80s of previous days. For the most part, we get a break from the active weather until the second half of the weekend. Rain rolls in by Sunday, when we can pick up one to two inches. The chance for storms is back, too. Models aren't in great agreement with the timing of this system Easter Sunday, which would impact the severe threat. However, we'll be monitoring any changes in the coming days. One thing looks certain: it's much colder next week, with highs only in the 50s next Tuesday.