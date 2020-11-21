Saturday Morning Weather Forecast

Warm and sunny Saturday. Highs in the lower 70's for most of the day. First rain making system moving in Sunday afternoon with showers Sunday night. Clear skies return Monday with a slight chance of rain Tuesday. Biggest chance for rain will be Wednesday morning. Widespread showers throughout most of the day with a chance of thunderstorms after noon. Clear skies return for Thanksgiving Day.
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 7:56 AM
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 8:48 AM
