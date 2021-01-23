Saturday Morning Forecast

Cool temperatures to start the morning, with wind chill making it feel like the low to mid 20's. But, a sunny day ahead as temperatures peak to the mid 50's. Cloud coverage increases Sunday morning with showers expected Sunday afternoon, and heavier showers going into Sunday night. Monday ushers in heavy rain that doesn't move off until late Monday night. Possibility for some thunderstorms Monday afternoon as temperatures almost hit 70. Also a risk for some flooding with the heavy rain from Sunday and Monday. Sunshine returns Tueday