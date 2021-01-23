Cool temperatures to start the morning, with wind chill making it feel like the low to mid 20's. But, a sunny day ahead as temperatures peak to the mid 50's. Cloud coverage increases Sunday morning with showers expected Sunday afternoon, and heavier showers going into Sunday night. Monday ushers in heavy rain that doesn't move off until late Monday night. Possibility for some thunderstorms Monday afternoon as temperatures almost hit 70. Also a risk for some flooding with the heavy rain from Sunday and Monday. Sunshine returns Tueday
Cool temperatures to start the morning, with wind chill making it feel like the low to mid 20's
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 7:36 AM
Related Content
- Saturday Morning Weather Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Foreast
- Rain falls through Saturday morning
- Saturday morning severe weather update
- Periods of heavy rain through Saturday morning
Scroll for more content...