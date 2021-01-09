Saturday brings chilly and cloudy temperatures with a breeze for most of the day. Most of the area will struggle to hit the 40's. Wind gusts decrease and clouds move out once we get to Sunday warming our high up into the mid 40's. System moves through early Monday that could bring a mix of snow and rain. Snow chances likely befoe 9 a.m., rain to finish out the rest of Monday.
Chilly weekend - possibility of snow and rain to come
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 7:37 AM
Related Content
- Saturday Morning Weather Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Rain falls through Saturday morning
- Saturday morning severe weather update
- Periods of heavy rain through Saturday morning
- Spotty Showers Friday through Saturday morning
- Frost threatens some locations Saturday morning
Scroll for more content...