Saturday Morning Forecast

Seasonably cool temperatures to start the day. Highs in the 50's with plenty of clouds throughout the day. Rain to be expected tonight with scattered showers up until early Sunday morning. Things clear out for the next couple of days with plenty of sunshine to come. Another system bringing some rain expected towards the end of the week.
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 7:34 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2021 9:12 AM
