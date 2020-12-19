Nice and sunny to start your Saturday morning, but cloud coverage picks up throughout the day. Wind chill also making things feel even colder than the air temperatures. Highs only in the 50's. First system moves through late Saturday early Sunday morning. Cloud coverage and chilly temperatures persist throughout Sunday. Things stay clear and dry until Wednesday evening when a second system moves through. This system starts with rain and ends in snow. Snow to begin your Christmas eve, bitterly cold temperature for your Christmas morning.
First system coming Saturday night, stronger system coming later in the week.
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 7:30 AM
Related Content
- Saturday Morning Weather Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Saturday Morning Forecast
- Rain falls through Saturday morning
- Saturday morning severe weather update
- Periods of heavy rain through Saturday morning
- Spotty Showers Friday through Saturday morning
- Frost threatens some locations Saturday morning
- Pleasant Saturday, brief rain chance Sunday morning
- First freeze of the season likely Saturday morning
Scroll for more content...