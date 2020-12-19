Saturday Morning Forecast

Nice and sunny to start your Saturday morning, but cloud coverage picks up throughout the day. Wind chill also making things feel even colder than the air temperatures. Highs only in the 50's. First system moves through late Saturday early Sunday morning. Cloud coverage and chilly temperatures persist throughout Sunday. Things stay clear and dry until Wednesday evening when a second system moves through. This system starts with rain and ends in snow. Snow to begin your Christmas eve, bitterly cold temperature for your Christmas morning.