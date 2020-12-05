Saturday Morning Forecast

Freezing fog advisory expected to move out by 8 a.m. Plenty of sunshine Saturday into Sunday with temperatures in the lower 50's. Weak system moving through Sunday, but unlikely the area will feel any rain. Staying dry and mostly clear in the next five days, but chilly temperatures persist heading into the next work week. Lows remain in the 30's and only warm up to the low to mid 50's.
Cold start but a Sunny afternoon ahead
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 7:31 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 7:32 AM
