Saturday Morning Foreast

Flurries of snow kick off Saturday morning! Air temperatures are keeping it from sticking on the ground, but elevated areas and bridges could see some slick spots. Snow moves to our East by noon, but cloud coverage and winds persist throughout the day. Few breaks of sunshine as temperatures barely reach the 40's. Temperatures warm up to the upper 40's Sunday before getting back into the 50's at the beginning of the next work week. System bringing heavy rain moves through Thursday.