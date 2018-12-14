Rain Chances Continue Saturday, Drier On Sunday

Showers will be coming and going over the next 30 hours across the Valley. We will have a powerful system that hasn't finished moving through. This will also keep the winds breezy through this evening with gusts up to 30 mph.
The chances for rain will continue through tonight and continue until 6 a.m. Sunday. But we will only see a widely scattered showers tonight and through Saturday night.
The cloud cover won't go completely away Sunday but we will see some more sun in the afternoon. We do get some sunny days starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday. We are tracking a potential system that may develop for Thursday and Friday.
