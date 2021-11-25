Quite chilly for Black Friday shopping

The wind kicks up behind the front and clouds start clearing early Friday. Lows dip to near freezing Friday morning and a brisk north wind will make it feel as cold as the upper teens and lower 20s! As the day goes on, we'll struggle to reach the mid 40s despite a mostly sunny sky.

As for the weekend, cold mornings continue but afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 50s. A dry cold front quickly sweeps through Sunday, keeping things cool to start the next week. Dry, pleasant weather persists through the start of December, too!