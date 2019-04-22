Pleasantly warm again Tuesday

Our quiet, dry pattern continues through Wednesday. Sunshine won't be quite as prominent on Tuesday and Wednesday, yet highs still climb to the lower 80s. Each morning, temperatures start in the mid 50s, warming quickly after sunrise. By Thursday, rain chances are back in the forecast.

Fortunately, we aren't expecting any outlined risk of severe weather Thursday or Friday. A couple of storms can be on the strong side with gusty wind and heavy rain, but the severe risk is quite low at this time. Temperatures only drop to the mid to upper 70s with the rain. By Saturday, the 80s return and aside from a stray shower on Sunday, the weekend will be nearly perfect.