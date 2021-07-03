Picture perfect temperatures for the holiday weekend!

It's shaping up to be a beautiful holiday weekend thanks to the cold front that passed through Friday. Dew points in the low 60's will keep it feeling comfortable outside with low humidity. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80's with some areas only getting to the upper 70's!

A warmer day for the Fourth of July with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's - possibly 90's by the afternoon in some of our warmer areas. Staying in the 90's to kick off the work week. Our next rain chance comes Tuesday.