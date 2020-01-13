Photo Gallery 26 Images
Cleanup is underway in areas of North Alabama after this weekend’s severe weather.
You can read more about the damage here, here and here.
If you’d like to share your own weather photos, upload them here or send an email to share@waaytv.com. Be sure to include the name of the photographer and where and when the photos were taken.
Related Content
- PHOTOS: Saturday’s severe weather causes damage across North Alabama
- Viewer photos: Thursday's severe storms in North Alabama
- Saturday morning severe weather update
- Saturday afternoon severe weather update
- Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
- Tracking Saturday's severe threat
- Damaging wind, tornadoes possible Saturday
- UPDATE: Saturday afternoon severe threat
- Beautiful today, showers Saturday, severe weather risk Monday
- Saturday is wet and windy across North Alabama
Scroll for more content...