Nice start to fall Tuesday, widespread rain by Thursday

We'll warm up nicely today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. One noticeable difference today is the increasing cloud cover. Skies will transition from mostly sunny to overcast by this evening, but we will stay dry. This cloud cover is leading to our next rain chances here in North Alabama as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta approaches the region.

Beta will quickly transition to a tropical depression and eventually a remnant low over the next 24 hours. Here at home, we will begin to see Beta's effects as early as Wednesday evening, as showers will be on the increase from west to east. Widespread rain is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday. The rainy and slightly humid pattern will continue well into the upcoming weekend, but the wettest day looks to be on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the weekend before a cold front brings much drier and cooler air to North Alabama Sunday evening.

Rainfall totals do look substantial in North Alabama over the next seven days, with widespread totals of two to three inches expected. However, given that much of this rain will fall over several days, we are not too concerned about flooding at this time. The threat for severe weather also appears to be unlikely. High temperatures will warm up to near average in the low 80s and lows near 60 by late week.