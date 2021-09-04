Nice, gorgeous start to the Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend starts off absolutely beautiful temperature wise. Once again staying in the 80's for our high with low humidity and plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Saturday will be the better day to get outdoors as rain chances move in by Sunday afternoon with the possibility for a few thunderstorms into the night.

Isolated and scattered showers also a possibility for your Labor Day afternoon thanks to the presence of a cold front moving in Monday morning.

A much drier pattern begins Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 80's for the work week.