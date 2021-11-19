Milder weekend weather doesn't last long

Tonight won't be as cold but we'll still dip into the mid to upper 30s to start Saturday. Clouds are on the way, too, but they're thin, high clouds meaning you'll see filtered sunshine on Saturday.

The rain holds off until Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers sweep in ahead of the next cold front. The showers will be out of here by Monday morning and colder air continues to drop temperatures for the beginning of the week. Highs Monday will have a hard time making it to the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Monday night, we'll likely see some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far: lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Heading into Thanksgiving, temperatures start to rise again. If you've got travel plans, Monday through Wednesday look just fine around the region. The rain holds off during the day on Thanksgiving, then rolls in overnight. There's not a ton of agreement in this part of the forecast from the model data, so adjustments to the forecast will likely occur in the coming days.