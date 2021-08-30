Clear
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools closing Tuesday due to severe weather threat Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama school systems move to remote learning Tuesday due to Ida’s severe weather threat Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Ida brings heavy rain and the risk for spin-up tornadoes

A weakening Ida is heading straight for North Alabama.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The center of circulation is tracking through north-central Mississippi, heading northeastward with time. We're still expecting upwards of 3 to 4 inches of rain across most of North Alabama through Wednesday and the region is under a Flash Flood Watch through the first half of Tuesday night. The Tuesday morning commute looks to be a soaker, so stay off the roads or give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.

In regard to the severe threat, all of North Alabama is in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 from the SPC) through tonight with exclusively our eastern counties seeing the risk Tuesday. Spin-up tornadoes will be possible within Ida's convective bands and can occur with little to no lead time. Fortunately, our WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network completes a full scan every minute, keeping you ahead of other radars with the most up to date information.

Once Ida moves out Wednesday, we'll have pretty pleasant weather heading into Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will be a bit below average and rain chances stay low.

