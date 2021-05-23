Hot and humid the next several days

If you aren't a fan of hot humid weather, the next seven days won't be your favorite. The presence of wispy cirrus clouds will keep our highs close to 90 again by the afternoon, but temperatures will continue to gradually increase heading into the work week. By Tuesday, we could see highs in the mid 90's

By mid week slight rain chances move in, but most of us will remain dry. More organized widespread rain moves in Friday night into Saturday morning and will likely be the next chance most of us will feel the rain. In the meantime, find a way to stay cool and hydrated!