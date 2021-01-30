Gloomy Saturday, wet night ahead

Saturday temperatures start off warmer than usual in the 40's. Cloud coverage expected throughout most of the day, with peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon as highs reach the mid 50's. Rain comes Saturday night, and heavier rain early Sunday morning. Rain moves out on Sunday and highs stay warm nearing the 60's. A cold front moves through Sunday evening. The cold air mixes with the rain and could create some snow. No accumulations expected, but temperatures will drop back down with highs only in the 40's to begin the work week.