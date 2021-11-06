Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Feeling like Fall by the afternoon

Past the morning fog hiccup and chilly start, we'll have a gorgeous start to the weekend.

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 7:12 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2021 9:05 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A dense fog advisory has been extended until 10 a.m. with many areas in North Alabama well below a mile of visibility.

Past the morning fog hiccup and chilly start, we'll have a gorgeous start to the weekend. Feeling a lot more like a November Fall as temperatures reach the upper 50's and lower 60's by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. 

Temperatures dip once again past sunset, but Sunday also set to be a warm gorgeous day with highs in the mid 60's by the afternoon. 

Keeping with the warmer temperatures through mid week with the 70 degree highs back once again starting Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events