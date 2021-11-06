Feeling like Fall by the afternoon

A dense fog advisory has been extended until 10 a.m. with many areas in North Alabama well below a mile of visibility.

Past the morning fog hiccup and chilly start, we'll have a gorgeous start to the weekend. Feeling a lot more like a November Fall as temperatures reach the upper 50's and lower 60's by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures dip once again past sunset, but Sunday also set to be a warm gorgeous day with highs in the mid 60's by the afternoon.

Keeping with the warmer temperatures through mid week with the 70 degree highs back once again starting Monday.