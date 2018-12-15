Drying out to end the weekend

Clouds hang around tonight and for the first part of Sunday, but aside from a stray shower, it's going to be a dry end to the weekend. That's great news, too...water is standing in many parts across the Valley and a chance to dry out is much needed.

We'll stay dry, sunny, and mild through Wednesday, then showers return for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain seasonable the next couple of days with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds increase Wednesday afternoon and by early Thursday morning, scattered showers will be back in the Valley. Rain lasts off and on through Friday with totals ranging from half and inch up to three quarters of an inch. We should be dry just in time to start the next weekend heading into the holiday.