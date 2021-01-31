Dreary Sunday morning, cold front on the way

Sunday starts off gloomy but warm. Most of the area is already feeling temperatures in the mid to lower 50's. Highs are expected to climb to the 60's this afternoon before a cold front comes through to cool things off. Light rain possible tonight which could result in some flurries. A dry but chilly Monday follows with highs barely reaching the 40's.
Sunday starts off gloomy but warm.
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 6:48 AM
