Damaging wind possible with severe storms Thursday evening

A few showers and the occasional rumble of thunder impacted the Shoals today, but most locations stayed dry. Aside from the stray shower, the next substantial threat for rain and storms isn't until late Thursday afternoon.

The storm system we've been tracking all week prompted numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles today. It's the same storm bringing a strong cold front and storms to the Valley as well. Storms should arrive in the form of a line, tracking west to east. Expect their arrival in the Shoals between 4PM and 6PM, reaching Huntsville between 6PM and 8PM. By 8PM through 10PM, storms will be reaching Sand Mountain.

A damaging straight line wind threat is the main concern Thursday. Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph are possible, along with the threat for tornadoes embedded within the line. Heavy rain will impact all locations with 1 to as much as 2 inches falling Thursday night. This can cause rivers to rise by the weekend, so we will be monitoring water levels in the days following the storms.

Speaking of what's to come once the severe threat passes...a cold front sends temperatures plummeting Friday. By sunrise, we'll be in the lower 50s and at best, highs only reach the mid 50s Friday afternoon. Clouds linger and we'll see leftover showers as well. Finally, conditions improve Saturday and just in time for Easter Sunday, sunshine returns and highs hit the upper 70s.