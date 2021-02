Saturday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. Temperatures increase quickly throughout the morning, getting near 50 by noon. Rain begins in the afternoon and continue throughout the night. Areas in Northeast Alabama could see some snow late tonight, but it's more likely snow chances hold off until early Sunday.

Sunday starts off cloudy, but sunshine returns. Temperatures back in the upper 40's before a warm up comes to kick off the next work week.