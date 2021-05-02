Cloudy day ahead of evening showers

High level clouds will persist throughout most of today but we'll still be around 80 for our highs today. The first round of showers begins this evening, and a few thunderstorms further east will be possible. The risk for severe weather with this system is low and still at only a marginal risk - mainly for southwestern counties.

Showers continue overnight and continue into the early Monday morning hours, but models are in agreeance that by lunchtime most areas will be dry. Another line of storms moves in Tuesday morning. This storm is the one to watch because depending on the change of morning to afternoon temperatures and an approaching cold front, we could see some severe weather. Large hail will be the primary concern, tornado threat is limited but not zero. Of course with all of this rain flooding will remain a primary concern.

Could see some lingering showers on Wednesday morning - but by the afternoon it clears out and we'll see highs in the upper 60's low 70's. We'll see dry and cool temperatures heading into the weekend.