Breezy night, warm Sunday on the way

A breezy evening ahead as wind gusts remain in the teens. Clear skies to finish off the day with temperatures gradually dropping back into the 30's.

Sunday begins cool with some areas seeing just at freezing temperatures, but with the calm winds and dry air temperatures soar quickly. Highs in some areas will be in the 60's and things remain dry throughout the day.

The warm trend continues into the work week as temperatures reach the 70's by the end of the week. A slight rain chance on Friday, which could bring some scattered showers to the area.