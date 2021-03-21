Another quiet warm day, next rain chance not too far away

Plenty of sunshine throughout the day Sunday. Areas further east will struggle to make it to the 60's - but the rest of us will be in the mid to lower 60's for most of the afternoon.

Temperatures won't drop down nearly as much as they did last night and the warming trend continues into the workweek. Breezy through the morning with wind gusts Monday getting as high as 15 mph, but they won't stop us from making in near 70 in the afternoon.

Mondaywill be our last sunny quiet day before the forecast gets more active. Rain moves in Tuesday morning and lasts throughout most of the day and night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday's rain doesn't look to last all day and areas further west will get a few breaks towards to afternoon. This system doesn't look to bring anything severe or any strong storms - but could cause minor flooding especially since some areas are dealing with flooding from last week's storm.

Thursday is the day to watch with rain moving back in that morning and lasting throughout the day. This is the system that has the capability of bringing some strong storms - especially Thursday night. We're still several days away so this could change.

All in all this could bring 2-3" of rain which isn't good news after last week. Minor flooding is the biggest concern.